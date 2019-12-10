SWEETWATER COUNTY — The following arrests were reported:
ROCK SPRINGS POLICE DEPARTMENT:
Tess Anna Swift, 22, of Rock Springs was arrested Dec. 10 on a warrant.
Yvonne Moss, 43, was arrested Dec. 10 on a warrant.
SWEETWATER COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE:
Thera Leanne Siler, 40, of Green River was arrested Dec. 10 on a warrant for alleged intentional abuse, neglect, or abandonment of a vulnerable adult; and domestic battery, first offense.
WYOMING HIGHWAY PATROL:
Kenneth Nay Stillman, 55, of Bluffdale, Utah was arrested Dec. 10 for allegedly driving while under the influence of alcohol, first offense; and failing to maintain a single lane of traffic while driving.
For a complete jail roster, click on "Jail Roster" under the "Records" tab at www.rocketminer.com.
