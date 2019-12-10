Arrests

SWEETWATER COUNTY — The following arrests were reported:

ROCK SPRINGS POLICE DEPARTMENT:

Tess Anna Swift

Tess Anna Swift

Tess Anna Swift, 22, of Rock Springs was arrested Dec. 10 on a warrant.

Yvonne Moss

Yvonne Moss

Yvonne Moss, 43, was arrested Dec. 10 on a warrant.

SWEETWATER COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE:

Thera Leanne Siler

Thera Leanne Siler

Thera Leanne Siler, 40, of Green River was arrested Dec. 10 on a warrant for alleged intentional abuse, neglect, or abandonment of a vulnerable adult; and domestic battery, first offense.

WYOMING HIGHWAY PATROL:

Kenneth Nay Stillman

Kenneth Nay Stillman

Kenneth Nay Stillman, 55, of Bluffdale, Utah was arrested Dec. 10 for allegedly driving while under the influence of alcohol, first offense; and failing to maintain a single lane of traffic while driving.

For a complete jail roster, click on "Jail Roster" under the "Records" tab at www.rocketminer.com.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.