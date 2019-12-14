SWEETWATER COUNTY — The following arrests and holds were reported:
ROCK SPRINGS POLICE DEPARTMENT:
Anibal J. Martinez, 29, of Anaheim, California was arrested Dec. 13 for allegedly driving while under the influence of alcohol, incapable of safely driving, first offense; exceeding maximum speed limits, driving too fast for conditions; interfering with a peace officer or resisting arrest; failing to maintain liability coverage, first offense; and failing to maintain a single lane of traffic while driving.
Jonathon Joseph Ratcliff, 32, of Rock Springs was arrested Dec. 13 on a warrant for alleged manufacture or delivery of Schedule I, II, or III drugs.
Kimberly Anne Phipps, 36, of Rock Springs was arrested Dec. 13 on a warrant for alleged domestic battery, first offense.
GREEN RIVER POLICE DEPARTMENT:
Leif Eddy Johannessen, 45, of Dickinson, North Dakota was arrested Dec. 13 for alleged trespass, entering a car or building; hit and run of unattended property; and on a warrant for allegedly driving while under the influence of alcohol, second offense within ten years.
NWS:
Jesus Manuel Villalba, 24, of Alhambra, California was booked Dec. 13 on an NWS hold.
Courtnie Cyrena Clements, 29, of Lake View, Oregon was booked Dec. 13 on an NWS hold.
For a complete jail roster, click on "Jail Roster" under the "Records" tab at www.rocketminer.com.
