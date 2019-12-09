SWEETWATER COUNTY — The following arrests were reported:
ROCK SPRINGS POLICE DEPARTMENT:
Eric Maestas, 34, of Rock Springs was arrested Dec. 9 on a warrant for alleged domestic assault, first offense.
Jonathon Paul Burkett, 30, of Lyman was arrested Dec. 9 for alleged breach of peace; interference with a peace officer or resisting arrest; and on an arrest and hold order for alleged probation/parole violation.
Tresha Dawn Bachman, 38, of Rock Springs was arrested Dec. 9 for alleged possession of a controlled substance in powder or crystalline form, less than three grams, first offense; and possession of a controlled substance in plant form, less than three ounces, first offense.
Timothy Scott Kelly, 33, of Rock Springs was arrested Dec. 9 for allegedly driving with a license that is canceled, suspended, or revoked, first offense.
SWEETWATER COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE:
James Randall Yoes, 56, of Green River was arrested Dec. 9 for alleged contempt of court, failure to appear.
For a complete jail roster, click on "Jail Roster" under the "Records" tab at www.rocketminer.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.