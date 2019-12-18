SWEETWATER COUNTY — The following arrests were reported:
SWEETWATER COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE:
Derek CJ Williams, 36, of Rock Springs was arrested Dec. 18 for allegedly driving with a license that is canceled, suspended, or revoked, first offense; and failing to maintain liability coverage, first offense.
Victor Robert Nevarez, 50, of Rock Springs was arrested on a warrant for alleged theft, more than $1,000, two counts.
Travis Sandy Nell, 42, of Riverton, Utah was arrested Dec. 18 for an alleged hit and run of attended property.
