SWEETWATER COUNTY — The following arrests and holds were reported:
ROCK SPRINGS POLICE DEPARTMENT:
Philips Edward Girouard, 28, of Rock Springs was arrested Dec. 7 for allegedly driving while under the influence, combination, incapable of safely driving, first offense; speeding, VEH superintendents speed zone, 6+ miles per hour over; and possession of a controlled substance in plant form, less than three ounces, first offense.
Absalon Misael Ibara Solorio, 23, of Rock Springs was arrested Dec. 7 for allegedly driving while under the influence, second offense; driving with a license that is canceled, suspended, or revoked, first offense; expired or improper vehicle registration; failing to maintain liability coverage as the owner, first offense; and on a warrant for allegedly driving while under the influence of alcohol, first offense.
SWEETWATER COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE:
Lamonic Hooker, 22, was booked on a hold for another agency.
Shontel Ming, 20, was booked on a hold for another agency.
Sandrina Steinly, 48, was booked on a hold for another agency.
Billy Harper, 47, was booked on a hold for another agency.
Michael Ray Montoya, 30, was booked on a hold for another agency.
Nazim Hasan Aykor, 27, was booked on a hold for another agency.
Carzett Myers, 48, was booked on a hold for another agency.
Gunner Smith, 25, was booked on a hold for another agency.
For a complete jail roster, click on "Jail Roster" under the "Records" tab at www.rocketminer.com.
