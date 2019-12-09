SWEETWATER COUNTY — The following arrests and holds were reported:
GREEN RIVER POLICE DEPARTMENT:
Emma Valdez, 38, of Rock Springs was arrested Dec. 8 for allegedly driving with a license that is canceled, suspended, or revoked, second offense.
SWEETWATER COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE:
Ray Dean Madden, 23, of Wamsutter was arrested Dec. 8 for allegedly driving while under the influence with a child passenger, first offense; and possessing a controlled substance in plant form, less than three ounces, first offense.
Shannon Jo Spece, 63, of Diamond Bar, California was arrested Dec. 8 on a warrant for alleged manufacture or delivery of Schedule I or II narcotic drugs; and manufacture or delivery of Schedule I or II narcotic drugs, three counts.
Christopher Meese, 30, of Eugene, Oregon was booked on a hold for another agency.
Kevin Payton, 37, of Denver, Colorado was booked on a hold for another agency.
Dominique Whitaker, 27, of Seattle, Washington was booked on a hold for another agency.
Paul Keith, 60, of Escolon, California was booked on a hold for another agency.
WYOMING HIGHWAY PATROL:
Pavel Jaki, 41, of Brooklyn, New York was arrested Dec. 8 for alleged consumption or possession of an opened alcoholic beverage by the operator of the vehicle, first offense; driving while under the influence of a combination of substances, incapable of safely driving, first offense; and failing to maintain a single lane of traffic while driving.
Matthew Zachary Lewis, 38, of San Antonio, Texas was arrested Dec. 8 for allegedly driving while under the influence of alcohol, fourth offense within ten years; driving with a license that is canceled, suspended, or revoked, first offense; and exceeding 75 miles per hour on the interstate, 6+ miles per hour over.
