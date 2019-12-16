SWEETWATER COUNTY — The following arrests were reported:
ROCK SPRINGS POLICE DEPARTMENT:
Derek John Laws, 26, of Green River was arrested Dec. 16 on a warrant bond violation for alleged possession of a controlled substance in plant form, less than three ounces, first offense.
Ryan Lee Stromberg, 32, of Rock Springs was arrested Dec. 16 for allegedly driving while under the influence, physical control, second offense; failing to provide proof of liability coverage as the driver; and possessing an open container while operating a motor vehicle.
GREEN RIVER POLICE DEPARTMENT:
Lynann Renee Wood, 37, of Green River was arrested Dec. 16 on a warrant and on a hold for another agency.
SWEETWATER COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE:
Brandon Gene Clark, 35, of Rock Springs was arrested Dec. 16 on a warrant for alleged failure to maintain liability coverage as the owner.
