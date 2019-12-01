SWEETWATER COUNTY — The following arrests were reported:
ROCK SPRINGS POLICE DEPARTMENT:
Alejandro Jesus Alarcon Lizarraga, 33, of Rock Springs was arrested Dec. 1 for alleged failure to provide proof of liability coverage; driving without an interlock device, second offense; failure to maintain a single lane while driving; possession of an open container while operating a motor vehicle; driving with a license that is canceled, suspended, or revoked, second offense; driving while under the influence of alcohol, incapable of safely driving, fourth offense within ten years; reckless driving; and on an arrest and hold order for probation/parole violation.
Trey Ervin Boling, 24, of Rock Springs was arrested Dec. 1 for allegedly resisting or interfering with lawful arrest; and on a warrant for alleged shoplifting, more than $1,000, and shoplifting and concealing, third offense.
Britney Marie Means, 30, of Rock Springs was arrested Dec. 1 for alleged drunk in public, first offense.
GREEN RIVER POLICE DEPARTMENT:
Louis George Padilla, 31, of Green River was arrested Dec. 1 for allegedly driving while under the influence of alcohol.
SWEETWATER COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE:
Carey Neal Jayroe, 27, of Rock Springs was arrested Dec. 1 on a warrant for alleged child abuse, inflicting physical injury while responsible for child welfare.
For a complete jail roster, click on "Jail Roster" under the "Records" tab at www.rocketminer.com.
