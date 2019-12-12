SWEETWATER COUNTY — The following arrests were reported:
ROCK SPRINGS POLICE DEPARTMENT:
Andrew Colman Schwartz, 31, of San Francisco, California was arrested Dec. 11 for allegedly driving with a license that is canceled, suspended, or revoked, first offense.
Brandon Thomas Sheridan, 32, of Rock Springs was arrested Dec. 11 for alleged theft, more than $1,000; and on a warrant for alleged improper or expired vehicle registration and failure to provide proof of liability coverage.
Calvin Clark Naylor, 31, of Rock Springs was arrested Dec. 11 for alleged theft, more than $1,000.
Javier Esteven Abeyta, 37, of Gillette was arrested Dec. 11 for alleged drunk in public, first offense.
GREEN RIVER POLICE DEPARTMENT:
Chantell Marie Coen, 32, of Green River was arrested Dec. 11 for allegedly driving while under the influence of a controlled substance, incapable of safely driving, first offense; and possession of a controlled substance in plant form, less than three ounces, first offense.
SWEETWATER COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE:
Nathaniel R. Solomon, 46, of Chicago Heights, Illinois was arrested Dec. 11 on a warrant for alleged possession of Schedule I, II, or III drugs, more than three ounces, 3/10 gram, three grams, or 5/10 gram respective.
For a complete jail roster, click on "Jail Roster" under the "Records" tab at www.rocketminer.com.
