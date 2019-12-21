SWEETWATER COUNTY — The following arrests were reported:
ROCK SPRINGS POLICE DEPARTMENT:
Jessica Marie Lynn, 35, of Cheyenne was arrested Dec. 21 for alleged possession of Schedule I, II, or III drugs, less than three ounces, 3/10 gram, three grams, or 5/10 gram respective; and manufacture or delivery of Schedule I or II narcotic drugs.
Stephen Anthony Romero, 46, of Rock Springs was arrested Dec. 21 for alleged manufacture or delivery of Schedule I or II narcotic drugs; and on an arrest and hold order for probation/parole violation.
Timothy Michael Scott, 44, of Rock Springs was arrested Dec. 20 for allegedly driving while under the influence, first offense; and possessing an open container while operating a motor vehicle.
SWEETWATER COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE:
Jacob Rhyan Goodman, 28, of Maiden, North Carolina was arrested Dec. 21 for allegedly driving with a license that is canceled, suspended, or revoked, second offense.
Christopher Ivan-Michael Turner, 45, of Wade, North Carolina was arrested Dec. 21 for alleged possession of an open container in a vehicle; possession of a controlled substance in plant form, less than three ounces, first offense; and possession of a controlled substance in powder or crystalline form, less than three grams, first offense.
Anthony James Bernard, 34, of Wade, North Carolina was arrested Dec. 21 for alleged possession of a controlled substance in plant form, less than three ounces, second offense.
Josiah Manuel Abram, 24, of Rock Springs was arrested Dec. 21 for allegedly driving with a license that is canceled, suspended, or revoked, first offense; and expired or improper vehicle registration.
WYOMING HIGHWAY PATROL:
Brian Christopher Sutler, 32, of Rock Springs was arrested Dec. 20 for allegedly driving with a license that is canceled, suspended, or revoked, second offense; driving without an interlock device, first offense; failing to maintain liability coverage, first offense; and failing to register upon employment.
For a complete jail roster, click on "Jail Roster" under the "Records" tab at www.rocketminer.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.