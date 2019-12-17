SWEETWATER COUNTY — The following arrests and holds were reported:
ROCK SPRINGS POLICE DEPARTMENT:
Amberlee Kattan, 35, of Rock Springs was arrested Dec. 17 on a warrant for allegedly driving while under the influence of a controlled substance, incapable of safely driving, second offense within ten years.
SWEETWATER COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE:
Jade K. Edelmayer, 36, of Green River was arrested Dec. 17 for alleged domestic battery, first offense.
Ashley Elizabeth Cooper, 33, of Rock Springs was arrested Dec. 17 on a warrant for allegedly abandoning or endangering children, abandoning a child, first offense.
Christopher William Curry, 35, of Rock Springs was arrested Dec. 17 on a warrant bond violation for allegedly driving while under the influence of alcohol, second offense within ten years.
NWS:
Khurishan Dursanov, 27, of Boise, Idaho was booked Dec. 17 on an NWS hold.
