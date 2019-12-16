SWEETWATER COUNTY — The following arrests were reported:
ROCK SPRINGS POLICE DEPARTMENT:
Andrew Nixon, 43, of Rock Springs was arrested Dec. 15 for allegedly driving while under the influence, second offense; and failing to obey stop signs.
Keith Jay Partington, 63, of Rock Springs was arrested Dec. 15 for allegedly driving while under the influence, physical control, first offense.
SWEETWATER COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE:
William Orville Hays, 18, of Green River was arrested Dec. 15 for alleged failure to maintain liability coverage, first offense; driving with a license that is canceled, suspended, or revoked, first offense; and improper vehicle registration, not having a valid title, registration, plates or permits.
