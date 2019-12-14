SWEETWATER COUNTY — The following arrests were reported:
ROCK SPRINGS POLICE DEPARTMENT:
Colton Lloyd Nibler, 26, of Newman Lake, Washington was arrested Dec. 14 for allegedly wearing or carrying concealed weapons into an establishment licensed to dispense alcohol; and alleged drunk in public, first offense.
Kevin Kutyba, 40, of Rock Springs was arrested Dec. 14 for alleged domestic battery, first offense.
Paul Glenn Berry, 48, of Rock Springs was arrested Dec. 14 for allegedly driving while under the influence, first offense.
GREEN RIVER POLICE DEPARTMENT:
Ashlei Caroline Lance, 37, of Green River was arrested Dec. 14 for alleged public intoxication.
SWEETWATER COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE:
Sayne Antoniette Weaver, 54, of Farson was arrested Dec. 14 for alleged domestic battery, first offense.
WYOMING HIGHWAY PATROL:
Teddy Leroy Roose, 65, of Opal, Wyoming was arrested Dec. 14 for allegedly driving while under the influence, first offense; and failing to maintain a single lane while driving.
For a complete jail roster, click on "Jail Roster" under the "Records" tab at www.rocketminer.com.
