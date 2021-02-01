SWEETWATER COUNTY — The following arrests were reported:
ROCK SPRINGS POLICE DEPARTMENT:
Earl William Valladares, 53, of Rapid City, South Dakota, was arrested Jan. 31 for allegedly driving while under the influence, first offense; careless driving with an accident; and a hit and run of unattended property.
Suede Ian Simmons, 25, of Pine Street was arrested Jan. 31 for allegedly driving without an interlock device, first offense; and on a probation/parole violation warrant for allegedly eluding a police officer.
Cory Allen Edwards, 26, of Rock Springs was arrested Jan. 31 for alleged drunk in public, first offense; resisting or interfering with lawful arrest; on on failure to appear warrants for allegedly driving while under the influence of alcohol, first offense, two counts.
For a complete roster, click on "Jail Roster" under the "Records" tab at www.rocketminer.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.