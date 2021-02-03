SWEETWATER COUNTY — The following arrests were reported:
ROCK SPRINGS POLICE DEPARTMENT:
Christopher William Curry, 36, of Rock Springs was arrested Feb. 2 on a probation/parole violation for allegedly driving while under the influence of alcohol, second offense within 10 years.
GREEN RIVER POLICE DEPARTMENT:
Dalton Louis Allen Brice, 27, of Green River was arrested Feb. 2 for allegedly possession of an open container; and driving while under suspension, second or subsequent offense.
SWEETWATER COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE:
Kathrine Justina Young, 26, of Sheridan was arrested Feb. 2 on a probation/parole violation warrant for allegedly endangering children, permitting a child to remain in an area with methamphetamine.
Troy Lee Lawson, 52, of Green River was arrested Feb. 2 on a REACT arrest for allegedly driving while under the influence of alcohol, incapable of safely driving, second offense within 10 years.
WYOMING HIGHWAY PATROL:
Raymond Arthur McQuilliam, 47, of Mitchell, Iowa, was arrested Feb. 2 on a failure to appear warrant for allegedly transporting or possessing in a motor vehicle with the intent to furnish to a person under 21 years of age.
