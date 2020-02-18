SWEETWATER COUNTY —The following arrests were reported:
ROCK SPRINGS POLICE DEPARTMENT:
Suede Ian Simmons, 24, of Rock Springs was arrested Feb. 17 on parole violation warrants for allegedly driving while under the influence of a combination of substances, incapable of safely driving, third offense within 10 years; and driving while under the influence of alcohol, incapable of safely driving, second offense within 10 years.
Aaron Lee Webb, 36, of Rock Springs was arrested Feb. 17 for alleged failure to provide proof of liability coverage; expired or improper vehicle registration; a hit and run of unattended property; and driving while under the influence of a controlled substance, incapable of safely driving, second offense within ten years.
WYOMING HIGHWAY PATROL:
Levi Scott Lemons, 29, of Colorado Springs, Colorado was arrested Feb. 17 for allegedly driving while under the influence of alcohol, first offense; and failing to maintain a single lane of traffic.
For a complete jail roster, click on "Jail Roster" under the "Records" tab at www.rocketminer.com.
