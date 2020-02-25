SWEETWATER COUNTY —The following arrests and holds were reported:
ROCK SPRINGS POLICE DEPARTMENT:
Kori Dawn Pacheco, 25, of Rock Springs was arrested Feb. 24 for A&L Bonding for allegedly driving with a license that is canceled, suspended, or revoked, first offense; and failing to provide proof of liability coverage as the driver.
GREEN RIVER POLICE DEPARTMENT:
William Orville Hays, 19, of Green River was arrested Feb. 24 on a failure to appear warrant for alleged disorderly conduct.
SWEETWATER COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE:
Robert James Petersen, 28, of Little America was arrested Feb. 24 for allegedly using or being under the influence of a controlled substance; and possession of a controlled substance in plant form, less than 3 ounces, first offense.
WYOMING HIGHWAY PATROL:
Todd K. Christensen, 38, of Duchesne, Utah was arrested Feb. 24 for allegedly driving while under the influence of alcohol, first offense; exceeding maximum speed limits, going 30 miles per hour in a residential zone; and incorrect driving on one-way roadways.
IMMIGRATION AND CUSTOMS ENFORCEMENT:
Jose Alberto Garcia Zepeda, 32, of Lyman was booked Feb. 24 on an ICE hold.
Victor Hernandez-Voliz, 28, of Salt Lake City, Utah was booked Feb. 24 on an ICE hold.
For a complete jail roster, click on "Jail Roster" under the "Records" tab at www.rocketminer.com.
