SWEETWATER COUNTY —The following arrests and holds were reported:
ROCK SPRINGS POLICE DEPARTMENT:
Stanley Eugene Kitchens, 47, of Rock Springs was arrested Jan. 31 on a failure to appear warrant for allegedly driving while under the influence of alcohol, third offense within 10 years.
Mason Lee Borden, 35, of Rock Springs was arrested Jan. 31 for alleged drunk in public, second offense.
Emma Lee Valdez, 38, of Rock Springs was arrested Jan. 31 on a failure to appear warrant for allegedly driving while under suspension.
Brandon Gene Clark, 36, of Rock Springs was arrested Jan. 31 on a failure to appear warrant for alleged failure to provide proof of liability coverage as the driver; and on a warrant for alleged domestic battery, first offense.
Courtney Lorraine Williams, 39, of Rock Springs was arrested Jan. 31 for allegedly driving while under the influence, physical control, second offense within 10 years; and failing to maintain a single lane.
SWEETWATER COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE:
Jandra Jean Peasley McGee, 36, of Rock Springs was arrested Jan. 31 on a bond violation warrant for alleged theft, more than $1,000; and wrongful taking/disposing of property, more than $1,000.
Antonio Fitzgerald Middleton, 55, of Green River was arrested Jan. 31 on a parole violation warrant for alleged domestic battery, first offense.
NWS:
Levi Brook Dodson, 39, of Evanston was booked Jan. 31 on an NWS hold.
Wesley E. Mosher, 29, of Cheyenne was booked Jan. 31 on an NWS hold.
For a complete jail roster, click on "Jail Roster" under the "Records" tab at www.rocketminer.com.
