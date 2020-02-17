Arrests

SWEETWATER COUNTY —The following arrests were reported:

ROCK SPRINGS POLICE DEPARTMENT:

Tristan Legg

Tristan Legg, 22, of Rock Springs was arrested Feb. 16 for alleged strangulation of a household member, pressure on neck or throat.

Stanley Eugene Kitchens

Stanley Eugene Kitchens, 47, of Rock Springs was arrested Feb. 16 for allegedly driving with a license that is canceled, suspended, or revoked, second offense; driving without an interlock device, first offense; failing to maintain liability coverage, first offense; failing to maintain a single lane of traffic; improper vehicle registration regarding valid title, registration, plates, or permits; and interfering with a peace officer or resisting arrest.

Kyle Lee Sheldon

Kyle Lee Sheldon, 30, of Rock Springs was arrested Feb. 16 for alleged drunk in public, first offense.

SWEETWATER COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE:

Kristopher Joseph Riley Fisher

Kristopher Joseph Riley Fisher, 19, of Green River was arrested Feb. 16 on a warrant for allegedly consuming alcohol as a minor.

For a complete jail roster, click on "Jail Roster" under the "Records" tab at www.rocketminer.com.

