SWEETWATER COUNTY —The following arrests and holds were reported:
ROCK SPRINGS POLICE DEPARTMENT:
Izabel Ioana-Codreanu, 24, of Baltimore, Maryland was arrested Feb. 20 for alleged burglary.
GREEN RIVER POLICE DEPARTMENT:
Christopher Alvin Acheson, 32, of Green River was arrested Feb. 20 on a failure to appear warrant for alleged contempt of court orders.
Debra Ann Gladue, 56, of Green River was arrested Feb. 20 on a failure to appear warrant for allegedly driving while under the influence of alcohol, second offense within 10 years; and on a failure to pay fine warrant for alleged drunk in public, first offense.
SWEETWATER COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE:
Danyel Anderson, 33, was booked Feb. 20 on a hold for another agency.
Ronnisha Cail, 44, was booked Feb. 20 on a hold for another agency.
Kelon Haynie, 47,was booked Feb. 20 on a hold for another agency.
Wendell Park, 29, was booked Feb. 20 on a hold for another agency.
Donovan Janrhett, 29, was booked Feb. 20 on a hold for another agency.
Shawn Colson, 36, was booked Feb. 20 on a hold for another agency.
Edward Johnson, 39, was booked Feb. 20 on a hold for another agency.
David Hubly, 31, was booked Feb. 20 on a hold for another agency.
Callen Angelle, 21, was booked Feb. 20 on a hold for another agency.
Justin Decohn, 31, was booked Feb. 20 on a hold for another agency.
For a complete jail roster, click on "Jail Roster" under the "Records" tab at www.rocketminer.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.