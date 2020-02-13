SWEETWATER COUNTY —The following arrests were reported:
GREEN RIVER POLICE DEPARTMENT:
Matthew Craig Payne, 44, was arrested Feb. 12 for alleged disorderly conduct and interference with a peace officer, resisting arrest.
Daniel Joseph Shellman, 37, of Green River was arrested Feb. 12 for allegedly driving while under the influence of alcohol, second offense within 10 years.
SWEETWATER COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE:
Jaime Guadalupe Camacho, 19, of Rock Springs was arrested Feb. 12 on a failure to appear warrant for alleged possession or use of a substance prohibited for minors, first offense.
Jaime Martinez Paez, 21, of Rock Springs was arrested Feb. 12 on a REACT arrest for allegedly selling or possessing a substance unlawfully and having a measurable blood alcohol content.
Slaion Monique Carter, 31, of Pittsburg, California was arrested Feb. 12 for allegedly driving with a license that is canceled, suspended, or revoked, first offense; possession of a controlled substance in plant form, less than 3 ounces, first offense; and having a canceled, fictitious, or altered identification card.
WYOMING HIGHWAY PATROL:
Terry Lynn Parker, 42, of Columbia, Pennsylvania was arrested Feb. 12 for alleged possession of a controlled substance in plant form, less than 3 ounces, first offense; defrauding a drug/alcohol test, possessing adulterants, first offense; expired or improper vehicle registration; failure to provide proof of liability coverage; and using or possessing a firearm as a person convicted of certain felony offenses.
Samuel Gonzalez Ventura, 24, of Rock Springs was arrested Feb. 12 for allegedly driving while under the influence of alcohol, first offense; not having a driver's license; failure to maintain liability coverage, first offense; and failure to maintain a single lane of traffic.
For a complete jail roster, click on "Jail Roster" under the "Records" tab at www.rocketminer.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.