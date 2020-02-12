SWEETWATER COUNTY —The following arrests were reported:
GREEN RIVER POLICE DEPARTMENT:
Amanda Marie Dunn, 37, of Green River was arrested Feb. 11 on a failure to pay fine warrant for alleged contempt of court under the child protection act.
SWEETWATER COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE:
Sindou Sokroka Cisse, 19, of Rock Springs was arrested Feb. 11 on a failure to appear warrant for alleged theft, less than $1,000.
Cody Shane Hilstad, 33, of Rock Springs was arrested Feb. 11 on a REACT arrest for allegedly driving while under the influence of alcohol, third offense within ten years.
For a complete jail roster, click on "Jail Roster" under the "Records" tab at www.rocketminer.com.
