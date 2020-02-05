SWEETWATER COUNTY —The following arrests were reported:
ROCK SPRINGS POLICE DEPARTMENT:
Stevan W. McLaird, 57, of Rock Springs was arrested Feb. 4 for an alleged hit and run of attended property and failure to maintain liability coverage as the owner, second offense.
Calvin Clark Naylor, 31, of Green River was arrested Feb. 4 for alleged possession of a controlled substance in powder or crystalline form, less than 3 grams, first offense.
Kayle Howard Kelly, 31, of Rock Springs was arrested Feb. 4 on an arrest and hold order for alleged probation/parole violation.
Christine Louise Risley, 49, of Rock Springs was arrested Feb. 4 for allegedly driving while under the influence, second offense; and driving with a license that is canceled, suspended, or revoked, second offense.
SWEETWATER COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE:
Amee Rae Rodriguez, 23, of Rock Springs was arrested Feb. 4 on a parole violation warrant for alleged domestic battery, first offense.
For a complete jail roster, click on "Jail Roster" under the "Records" tab at www.rocketminer.com.
