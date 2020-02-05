Rock Springs, WY (82901)

Today

Partly cloudy skies with gusty winds. High 19F. Winds W at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming cloudy and windy after midnight. Low near 15F. Winds W at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.