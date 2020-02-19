SWEETWATER COUNTY —The following arrests and holds were reported:
SWEETWATER COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE:
Sable D. Phifer, 29, of Cheyenne was arrested Feb. 19 on a parole violation warrant for alleged possession of a controlled substance in plant form, less than 3 ounces, first offense.
Seth Keaton Patchett, 24, of Rock Springs was arrested Feb. 19 for alleged violation of an order of protection.
Bertoldo Bustos, 30, of Pasco, Washington was arrested Feb. 19 on a warrant.
NWS:
Kristian Glaze, 27, was booked Feb. 19 on an NWS hold.
Lewis K. Tallbull, 34, of Denver, Colorado was booked Feb. 19 on an NWS hold.
IMMIGRATION AND CUSTOMS ENFORCEMENT:
Daniela Rueda Garcia, 36, was booked Feb. 19 on an ICE hold.
Johathan Olmos Lopez, 32, of Orem, Utah was booked Feb. 19 on an ICE hold.
Oscar Navarrete Gonzales, 31, of West Valley City, Utah was booked Feb. 19 on an ICE hold.
Bonrrado Mesa Banderas, 59, of Park City, Utah was booked Feb. 19 on an ICE hold.
Joel Armando Alcantar Ortiz, 29, of Salt Lake City, Utah was booked Feb. 19 on an ICE hold.
Oscar Rene Correa Lagos, 22, of Riverton, Utah was booked Feb. 19 on an ICE hold.
Nelton Romeo Deleon Lopez, 35, of Orem, Utah was booked Feb. 19 on an ICE hold.
Juan Herrera, 59, of Midvale, Utah was booked Feb. 19 on an ICE hold.
Ernesto Tienda Estrada, 37, of Provo, Utah was booked Feb. 19 on an ICE hold.
For a complete jail roster, click on "Jail Roster" under the "Records" tab at www.rocketminer.com.
