SWEETWATER COUNTY —The following arrests were reported:
ROCK SPRINGS POLICE DEPARTMENT:
Jayden Nathaniel Paredes, 19, of Salt Lake City, Utah was arrested Feb. 14 for alleged possession of a controlled substance in plant form, less than 3 ounces, first offense.
Stephen Scott Fuller, 28, of Rock Springs was arrested Feb. 14 for allegedly fleeing or attempting to elude police officers; interfering with a peace officer or resisting arrest; and reckless driving.
GREEN RIVER POLICE DEPARTMENT:
Tommy Gene Vensor, 32, of Green River was arrested Feb. 14 on a failure to appear warrant for allegedly driving while under the influence of alcohol, first offense.
SWEETWATER COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE:
Devan Julian Andaverde, 26, of Madison, Wisconsin was arrested Feb. 14 on long form warrants for alleged manufacture or delivery of narcotic drugs and possession of a controlled substance.
Tiffany Rose Rundle, 36, of Rock Springs was arrested Feb. 14 on a parole violation warrant for alleged domestic battery, first offense.
Courtney Lorraine Williams, 39, of Rock Springs was arrested Feb. 14 for allegedly driving while under the influence of alcohol, incapable of safely driving, second offense within 10 years.
UNITED STATES MARSHAL:
Janice Marie Charley, 50, of St. Stevens was arrested Feb. 14 on a USMS hold for alleged manufacture or delivery of narcotic drugs, two counts.
For a complete jail roster, click on "Jail Roster" under the "Records" tab at www.rocketminer.com.
