SWEETWATER COUNTY —The following arrests were reported:
ROCK SPRINGS POLICE DEPARTMENT:
Salatiel Reyes, 29, of Rock Springs was arrested Feb. 14 for allegedly speeding.
Hope Marie Nelsen, 27, of Rock Springs was arrested Feb. 15 for alleged interference with a peace officer, resisting arrest; and on a failure to appear warrant for alleged possession of a controlled substance in plant form, less than 3 ounces, first offense.
Brian Charles Clancy, 42, of Garberville, California was arrested Feb. 15 for allegedly driving while under the influence of a controlled substance, incapable of safely driving, first offense; and littering.
SWEETWATER COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE:
Aaron Ray Martinez, 44, of Rock Springs was arrested Feb. 15 for allegedly driving while under the influence of alcohol, incapable of safely driving, first offense.
