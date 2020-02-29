SWEETWATER COUNTY —The following arrests and holds were reported:
ROCK SPRINGS POLICE DEPARTMENT:
Kayla Lynn Boss, 43, of Rock Springs was arrested Feb. 28 on a probation and parole hold for alleged conspiracy to commit felony.
Megan Rose Sain, 34, of Rock Springs was arrested Feb. 28 for allegedly driving while under the influence, physical control, first offense.
Darlynn Sheree Seminole, 26, of Arapahoe was arrested Feb. 28 for alleged drunk in public, first offense; resisting or interfering with lawful arrest; and riot and breach of peace, verbal, first offense.
SWEETWATER COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE:
Tyler Charles Goich, 29, of Rock Springs was arrested Feb. 28 on parole violation warrants for alleged possession of a controlled substance in plant form, less than 3 ounces, first offense; and driving while under the influence of alcohol, third offense within ten years.
Thomas Geo Massey, 29, of Rock Springs was booked Feb. 28 on a jail sanction.
WYOMING HIGHWAY PATROL:
Michael Robert Cloutier, 27, of Sacramento, California was arrested Feb. 28 in long form warrants for alleged possession of a controlled substance and manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance.
NWS:
Joel Torrez Espinoza, 27, was booked Feb. 28 on an NWS hold.
Gerardo Ayala, 28, of Nampa, Idaho was booked Feb. 28 on an NWS hold.
Joseph Castro, 35, of Boise, Idaho was booked Feb. 28 on an NWS hold.
James Lee Dawson, 28, of Layton, Utah was booked Feb. 28 on an NWS hold.
