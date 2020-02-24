SWEETWATER COUNTY —The following arrests were reported:
ROCK SPRINGS POLICE DEPARTMENT:
Cory Scott Sanders, 40, of Rock Springs was arrested Feb. 23 on a warrant.
Billie Joe Schoenewald, 54, of Rock Springs was arrested Feb. 23 for alleged possession, manufacture, or disposition of a deadly weapon with unlawful intent.
Colter James Romero, 24, of Rock Springs was arrested Feb. 23 for Teton Bail Bonds for allegedly driving while under the influence, first offense; and failing to obey flashing red signals.
Mohamed A. Sylla Djim, 33, of Greenbelt, Maryland was arrested Feb. 23 for A&L Bonding for allegedly driving while under the influence, first offense.
GREEN RIVER POLICE DEPARTMENT:
Mark Eric Brock, 56, of Green River was arrested Feb. 23 for allegedly driving while under the influence of alcohol, incapable of safely driving.
SWEETWATER COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE:
Kyle Charles Pierce, 18, of Rock Springs was arrested Feb. 23 for alleged 24/7 program violation.
For a complete jail roster, click on "Jail Roster" under the "Records" tab at www.rocketminer.com.
