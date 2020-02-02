Arrests

SWEETWATER COUNTY —The following arrests were reported:

ROCK SPRINGS POLICE DEPARTMENT:

Thomas Leon Richardson

Thomas Leon Richardson, 48, of Rock Springs was arrested Feb. 1 for alleged drunk in public, third offense.

Linda Jane Christensen

Linda Jane Christensen, 19, of Diamondville was arrested Feb. 1 for alleged possession of a controlled substance in plant form, less than 3 ounces, first offense.

Nathaniel Evan Dulin

Nathaniel Evan Dulin, 24, of Green River was arrested Feb. 1 for alleged burglary.

Kayle Howard Kelly

Kayle Howard Kelly, 30, of Rock Springs was arrested Feb. 1 for alleged possession of a controlled substance in plant form, less than 3 ounces, first offense.

SWEETWATER COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE:

James David Lewis

James David Lewis, 66, of Green River was arrested Feb. 1 for alleged simple battery and interfering with a peace officer or resisting arrest.

Samuel Jay Buck

Samuel Jay Buck, 48, of Mills was arrested Feb. 1 on a failure to pay fine warrant for alleged property destruction and defacement, more than $1,000.

For a complete jail roster, click on "Jail Roster" under the "Records" tab at www.rocketminer.com.

