SWEETWATER COUNTY —The following arrests were reported:
ROCK SPRINGS POLICE DEPARTMENT:
Thomas Leon Richardson, 48, of Rock Springs was arrested Feb. 1 for alleged drunk in public, third offense.
Linda Jane Christensen, 19, of Diamondville was arrested Feb. 1 for alleged possession of a controlled substance in plant form, less than 3 ounces, first offense.
Nathaniel Evan Dulin, 24, of Green River was arrested Feb. 1 for alleged burglary.
Kayle Howard Kelly, 30, of Rock Springs was arrested Feb. 1 for alleged possession of a controlled substance in plant form, less than 3 ounces, first offense.
SWEETWATER COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE:
James David Lewis, 66, of Green River was arrested Feb. 1 for alleged simple battery and interfering with a peace officer or resisting arrest.
Samuel Jay Buck, 48, of Mills was arrested Feb. 1 on a failure to pay fine warrant for alleged property destruction and defacement, more than $1,000.
For a complete jail roster, click on "Jail Roster" under the "Records" tab at www.rocketminer.com.
