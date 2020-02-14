SWEETWATER COUNTY —The following arrests and holds were reported:
GREEN RIVER POLICE DEPARTMENT:
Amber Rene Hemsley, 26, of Green River was arrested Feb. 13 for allegedly driving while under the influence of alcohol, second offense.
SWEETWATER COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE:
Steven James Sheesley, 29, of Rock Springs was arrested Feb. 13 on a remand to custody arrest, sentenced to the Wyoming State Penitentiary.
Mikinna Lynn Hays, 31, of Rock Springs was arrested Feb. 13 for allegedly endangering children, permitting a child to remain in an area with methamphetamine.
Paul Allen Dewsnup, 41, of Deseret, Utah was arrested Feb. 13 on a warrant.
April Ann Wyant, 29, of Rock Springs was arrested Feb. 13 for allegedly driving with a license that is canceled, suspended, or revoked for 31-5-229 or 31-5-233; and failing to maintain liability coverage, first offense.
ROCK SPRINGS MUNICIPAL COURT:
Christine Louise Risley, 49, of Rock Springs was arrested Feb. 13 on a 24/7 program violation arrest for allegedly driving while under the influence of alcohol, second offense within ten years; and driving with a license that is canceled, suspended, or revoked, second offense.
IMMIGRATION AND CUSTOMS ENFORCEMENT:
Israel Santillian Flores, 36, of Murray, Utah was booked Feb. 13 on an ICE hold with a charge of alleged aggravated assault and battery, causing or attempting to cause serious bodily injury.
Angel Sanchez Montoya, 32, was booked Feb. 13 on an ICE hold with a charge of allegedly driving while under the influence of alcohol, first offense.
Senen Pimentel Cruz, 50, of Valley City, Utah was booked Feb. 13 on an ICE hold with a warrant.
Miguel Perez Zamora, 30, of Salt Lake City, Utah was booked Feb. 13 on an ICE hold with a charge of alleged public indecency, exposing intimate parts.
Yves Ntambwe Ngoy, 31, of Lehi, Utah was booked Feb. 13 on an ICE hold with a charge of alleged aggravated assault and battery, causing or attempting to cause serious bodily injury.
Ramon Ixtlahuah Maciel, 47, of Provo, Utah was booked Feb. 13 on an ICE hold with a charge of alleged manufacture or delivery of narcotic drugs.
Luis Godinez Esparza, 39, of Ogden, Utah was booked Feb. 13 on an ICE hold with a charge of alleged simple assault.
Carlos Gomez Mungia, 37, of Provo, Utah was booked Feb. 13 on an ICE hold with a warrant.
Pedro Delgado Delara, 45, of Orem, Utah was booked Feb. 13 on an ICE hold with a charge of alleged stalking, violating a protection order.
Porfirio Doblado, 27, was booked Feb. 13 on an ICE hold with a charge of alleged stalking, violating a protection order.
Lezman Arrazola Zuniga, 31, of Valley City, Utah was booked Feb. 13 on an ICE hold with a warrant.
