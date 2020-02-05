SWEETWATER COUNTY —The following arrests were reported:
ROCK SPRINGS POLICE DEPARTMENT:
Darren Carson Calvin, 20, of Rock Springs was arrested Feb. 5 for alleged possession of a controlled substance in plant form, less than 3 ounces, first offense; possession of a controlled substance in powder or crystalline form, less than 3 grams, first offense; interfering with a peace officer or resisting arrest; and on a warrant for alleged aggravated robbery, using or exhibiting a deadly weapon.
Presley Kristine Searle, 25, of Rock Springs was arrested Feb. 5 for allegedly using or being under the influence of a controlled substance; and on long form warrants for alleged possession of a controlled substance in plant form, less than 3 ounces, first offense; possession of a controlled substance in powder or crystalline form, less than 3 grams, first offense; endangering children, permitting them to remain in an area with methamphetamine; and using or being under the influence of a controlled substance.
SWEETWATER COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE:
Kyle Charles Pierce, 18, of Rock Springs was arrested Feb. 5 for alleged 24/7 program violation.
Derik Lee Dahl, 37, of Green River was arrested Feb. 5 on warrants for alleged interference with custody, failing or refusing to return a minor, three counts; and unauthorized use of vehicles.
For a complete jail roster, click on "Jail Roster" under the "Records" tab at www.rocketminer.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.