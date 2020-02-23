SWEETWATER COUNTY —The following arrests were reported:
ROCK SPRINGS POLICE DEPARTMENT:
Jason Mclemore, 34, of Casper was arrested Feb. 22 for alleged drunk in public, first offense.
SWEETWATER COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE:
Drake Loyd Hines, 25, of Ramona, Oklahoma was arrested Feb. 22 for alleged violation of temporary order of protection.
Steven Joe Fernandez, 49, of Golden, Colorado was arrested Feb. 22 for allegedly driving while under the influence of alcohol, incapable of safely driving, first offense.
Sierra Ann Hilty, 20, of Rock Springs was arrested Feb. 22 on a PR warrant for alleged possession of a controlled substance in plant form, less than 3 ounces, first offense.
ROCK SPRINGS MUNICIPAL COURT:
Hayden Schlotfeldt, 23, of Reliance was arrested Feb. 22 on a failure to pay fine warrant for allegedly driving with a license that is canceled, suspended, or revoked for 31-5-229 or 31-5-233; and on a failure to appear warrant.
For a complete jail roster, click on "Jail Roster" under the "Records" tab at www.rocketminer.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.