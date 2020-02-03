SWEETWATER COUNTY —The following arrests were reported:
ROCK SPRINGS POLICE DEPARTMENT:
Justin Dean Mullins, 39, of Rock Springs was arrested Feb. 2 on a failure to appear warrant for allegedly driving with a license that is canceled, suspended, or revoked; and on warrants for alleged burglary and theft, more than $1,000.
Richard Lance Tolar, 49, of Rock Springs was arrested Feb. 2 for allegedly driving while under the influence, physical control, second offense within ten years; consumption or possession of an opened alcoholic beverage by the operator of the vehicle, first offense; and failing to maintain a single lane of traffic.
Jose Adrian Martinez Bribiescas, 20, of Rock Springs was arrested Feb. 2 for allegedly driving with a license that is canceled, suspended, or revoked, first offense; failing to maintain liability coverage as the owner, first offense; and failing to obey stop signs.
Emilio Ortiz, 38, of Calexico, California was arrested Feb. 2 for alleged drunk in public, first offense.
John Raiford Hiltner, 36, of Rock Springs was arrested Feb. 2 on an arrest and hold order for alleged probation/parole violation.
GREEN RIVER POLICE DEPARTMENT:
Trae Alan Johnson, 28, of Green River was arrested Feb. 2 for allegedly driving while under the influence of alcohol.
SWEETWATER COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE:
Christopher Lee Leker, 43, of Rock Springs was arrested Feb. 2 for alleged breach of peace.
James A. Fernandez, 66, of Rock Springs was arrested Feb. 2 for alleged manufacture or delivery of schedule I or II narcotic drugs; unlawful possession of schedule I or II narcotic drugs; and possession of a controlled substance in powder or crystalline form, less than 3 grams, first offense.
For a complete jail roster, click on "Jail Roster" under the "Records" tab at www.rocketminer.com.
