SWEETWATER COUNTY —The following arrests were reported:
ROCK SPRINGS POLICE DEPARTMENT:
Jason Matthew Gieck, 36, of Rock Springs was arrested Feb. 10 on a failure to appear warrant for alleged expired or improper vehicle registration.
SWEETWATER COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE:
Nathan Craig Algrim, 29, of Rock Springs was arrested Feb. 10 for allegedly driving while under the influence of alcohol, third offense within 10 years.
Anthony DJ Vialpando, 35, of Laramie was arrested Feb. 10 on a failure to pay fine warrant for allegedly driving while under the influence of alcohol, second offense within 10 years.
Amberlee Kattan, 35, of Rock Springs was arrested Feb. 10 for allegedly driving while under the influence of a controlled substance, incapable of safely driving, second offense within 10 years.
Sean Kenneth Des Rosiers, 35, of Rock Springs was arrested Feb. 10 on a warrant for alleged unlawful contact, rude/insolent/angry touches without injury.
For a complete jail roster, click on "Jail Roster" under the "Records" tab at www.rocketminer.com.
