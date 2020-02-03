SWEETWATER COUNTY —The following arrests were reported:
GREEN RIVER POLICE DEPARTMENT:
Brooke Cleo Andreasen, 22, of Green River was arrested Feb. 3 for allegedly driving while under the influence of alcohol.
Jonpaul Koleszar, 34, of Penicuik was arrested Feb. 3 for alleged drunk in public, first offense.
SWEETWATER COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE:
Morgan Keith Buckendorf, 18, of Rock Springs was arrested Feb. 3 on a parole violation warrant for allegedly consuming alcohol as a minor.
Jaime Martinez Paez, 21, of Rock Springs was arrested Feb. 3 on a failure to appear warrant for allegedly having a measurable blood alcohol content, selling or possessing unlawfully.
For a complete jail roster, click on "Jail Roster" under the "Records" tab at www.rocketminer.com.
