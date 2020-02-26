SWEETWATER COUNTY —The following arrests and holds were reported:
ROCK SPRINGS POLICE DEPARTMENT:
Charles Laird Kincaid, 30, of Rock Springs was arrested Feb. 25 for alleged murder in the first degree and taking a substantial step toward a criminal attempt.
Terra Necol Kendall, 38, of Carpenter was arrested Feb. 25 on an arrest and hold order for alleged probation/parole violation.
Rosemary Anne Foster, 40, of Rock Springs was arrested Feb. 25 on an arrest and hold order for alleged probation/parole violation.
SWEETWATER COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE:
Shawn Anthony Marx, 47, of Fruita, Colorado was arrested on a parole violation warrant for alleged possession of a controlled substance.
IMMIGRATION AND CUSTOMS ENFORCEMENT:
Gloria Lopez-Pena, 39, of Pinedale was booked Feb. 25 on an ICE hold.
Jose Luis Torres Amezcua, 36, of Salt Lake City, Utah was booked Feb. 25 on an ICE hold.
Vicente Benitez, 23, of West Valley City, Utah was booked Feb. 25 on an ICE hold.
Miguel Ivan Mira, 33, of Ogden, Utah was booked Feb. 25 on an ICE hold.
Alejandro Sanchez, 57, of West Valley City, Utah was booked Feb. 25 on an ICE hold.
Alfonso Flores, 26, was booked Feb. 25 on an ICE hold.
Alan Joel Garcia Rios, 18, of Heber City, Utah was booked Feb. 25 on an ICE hold.
Luis Roque Bonilla Mendoza, 25, of West Jordan, Utah was booked Feb. 25 on an ICE hold.
Harold Manuel Belazques Rosales, 30, of Provo, Utah was booked Feb. 25 on an ICE hold.
Ignacio Isas Navarrete, 32, of West Valley, Utah was booked Feb. 25 on an ICE hold.
Dennis Eduardo Palma Hurbina, 19, was booked Feb. 25 on an ICE hold.
Darwin Fabricio Mendoza Ruiz, 25, of West Valley City, Utah was booked Feb. 25 on an ICE hold.
Lehi Spencer Santiago Lastra, 39, of Provo, Utah was booked Feb. 25 on an ICE hold.
For a complete jail roster, click on "Jail Roster" under the "Records" tab at www.rocketminer.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.