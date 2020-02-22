SWEETWATER COUNTY —The following arrests and holds were reported:
ROCK SPRINGS POLICE DEPARTMENT:
Thomas Leon Richardson, 48, of Rock Springs was arrested Feb. 21 for alleged drunk in public, third offense.
GREEN RIVER POLICE DEPARTMENT:
Christopher Lane Carson, 60, of Rock Springs was arrested Feb. 21 on a Probation and Parole hold for allegedly driving while under the influence of alcohol, third offense within 10 years.
SWEETWATER COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE:
Kimberley Anne Chavez, 39, of Rock Springs was arrested Feb. 21 for allegedly not obeying the duty to stop the vehicle where an accident involves damage to an attended vehicle or property.
Tamara Sue Giles, 43, of Rock Springs was arrested Feb. 21 for allegedly driving while under the influence of alcohol, second offense within 10 years.
NWS:
Dylan Anderson, 21, of Bakersfield, California was booked Feb. 21 on an NWS hold.
Jessica Ross, 33, of Rapid City, South Dakota was booked Feb. 21 on an NWS hold.
Terri Casey, 60, was booked Feb. 21 on an NWS hold.
For a complete jail roster, click on "Jail Roster" under the "Records" tab at www.rocketminer.com.
