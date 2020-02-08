SWEETWATER COUNTY —The following arrests and holds were reported:
GREEN RIVER POLICE DEPARTMENT:
Delroy Reid Trujillo, 46, of Green River was arrested Feb. 7 for alleged public intoxication and interference with a peace officer, resisting arrest.
SWEETWATER COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE:
Grant Wood Rehor, 48, of Rock Springs was arrested Feb. 7 on parole violation warrants for alleged property destruction and defacement, more than $1,000; driving while under the influence of alcohol, first offense; and unauthorized use of vehicles, two counts.
Dennis Keith Dilligner, 50, of Worrlen was arrested Feb. 7 on a failure to appear warrant for alleged theft, less than $1,000.
Jacob Scott Kunkle, 39, of Rock Springs was arrested Feb. 7 on a REACT arrest for allegedly driving while under the influence of alcohol, incapably of safely driving, first offense.
PROBATION & PAROLE:
Michael Vincente Vensor, 33, of Rock Springs was arrested Feb. 7 on a P&P hold for alleged possession of a controlled substance in plant form, less than 3 ounces, first offense.
NWS:
Moriah Ashley Hastie, 38, of Thermopolis was booked Feb. 7 on an NWS hold.
Carmen Michelle Polley, 51, of Bullhead City, Arizona was booked Feb. 7 on an NWS hold.
Cassandra L. Garcia, 42, of Pine Ridge, South Dakota was booked Feb. 7 on an NWS hold.
Sergio Gomez Arteaga, 32, of Evanston was booked Feb. 7 on an NWS hold.
Edward J. Ollison, 32, of Portland, Oregon was booked Feb. 7 on an NWS hold.
