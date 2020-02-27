SWEETWATER COUNTY —The following arrests and holds were reported:
ROCK SPRINGS POLICE DEPARTMENT:
Rolando Gallarza, 26, of Rock Springs was arrested Feb. 26 for allegedly driving while under the influence of alcohol, incapable of safely driving, second offense.
Jessica Arielle Danae Hautala, 30, of Rock Springs was arrested Feb. 26 for alleged criminal trespass, personal communication, first offense.
GREEN RIVER POLICE DEPARTMENT:
Debra Ann Gladue, 56, of Green River was arrested Feb. 26 on a warrant.
SWEETWATER COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE:
Brandon Phillip Whitley, 28, of Springfield, Missouri was arrested Feb. 26 on long form warrants for alleged manufacture and delivery of a controlled substance and possession of a controlled substance.
Claryn Hamstra, 40, of Ft. Collins, Colorado was booked Feb. 26 on a hold for another agency.
For a complete jail roster, click on "Jail Roster" under the "Records" tab at www.rocketminer.com.
