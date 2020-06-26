SWEETWATER COUNTY —The following arrests were reported:
ROCK SPRINGS POLICE DEPARTMENT:
David Everett Girouard, 67, of Rock Springs was arrested June 25 for driving under the influence, incapable of safely driving, first offense; unlawful possession of a controlled substance in plant form, less than 3 ounces, first offense.
Bonnie Jo Ritter, 58, of Rock Springs was arrested June 25 for alleged drunk in public, third offense.
Thomas Leon Richardson, 48, of Rock Springs was arrested June 25 for alleged drunk in public, third offense.
SWEETWATER COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE:
Timothy Ronald Moskovita, 37, of Rock Springs was arrested June 25 for alleged driving under the influence of alcohol, incapable of safely driving, first offense.
William Orville Hays, 19, of Rock Springs was arrested June 25 on failure to appear warrant for alleged disorderly conduct.
