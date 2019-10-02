SWEETWATER COUNTY — The following arrests and citations were reported:
ROCK SPRINGS POLICE DEPARTMENT:
Randy Gene Ellison, 64, of Rock Springs was arrested Oct. 2 for allegedly driving while under the influence of alcohol, fourth offense within ten years; following too closely; not stopping the vehicle where an accident involves damage to attended vehicle or property; canceled, fictitious, or altered insurance cards; eluding a police officer; and interfering with a peace officer or resisting arrest.
SWEETWATER COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE:
Kyle David Rasmussen, 36, of Vernal, Utah was arrested Oct. 2 on a warrant for alleged aggravated assault and battery causing bodily injury to a pregnant woman.
Richard Anthony Kaumo, 34, of Rock Springs was arrested Oct. 2 for allegedly driving with a license that was cancelled, suspended, or revoked, second offense; and on an FTA warrant for speeding.
For a complete jail roster, click on "Jail Roster" under the "Records" tab at www.rocketminer.com.
