SWEETWATER COUNTY — The following arrest was reported:
ROCK SPRINGS POLICE DEPARTMENT:
Robin Dale Dupape, 57, of Rock Springs was arrested Oct. 6 for allegedly driving while under the influence, second offense; driving with a license that is cancelled, suspended, or revoked, second offense; possessing an open container while operating a motor vehicle; expired or improper vehicle registration; and failure to maintain liability coverage as the owner, first offense.
