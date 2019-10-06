SWEETWATER COUNTY — The following arrests and citations were reported:
ROCK SPRINGS POLICE DEPARTMENT:
Jarrod Timothy Reed, 36, of Lapoint, Utah was arrested Oct. 5 on a warrant, and for alleged possession of Schedule I or II drugs, less than 3 Ounces, 3/10 gram, 3 grams or 5/10 gram respective; shoplifting, less than $1,000; and endangering children by entering and remaining where methamphetamine is being stored or manufactured.
Kathrine Justina Young, 25, of Rangely, Colorado was arrested Oct. 5 for alleged possession of Schedule I or II drugs, less than 3 Ounces, 3/10 gram, 3 grams or 5/10 gram respective; shoplifting, altering, defacing, or removing a price tag, less than $1,000; shoplifting, less than $1,000; and endangering children by permitting a child to remain in an area with methamphetamine.
GREEN RIVER POLICE DEPARTMENT:
Brittany L. Poignee, 30, of Rock Springs was arrested Oct. 5 on a warrant for alleged contempt of court, violating a court order.
