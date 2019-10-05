SWEETWATER COUNTY — The following arrests and citations were reported:
ROCK SPRINGS POLICE DEPARTMENT:
Michael Vincente Vensor, 33, of Rock Springs was arrested Oct. 4 for allegedly driving with a license that was cancelled, suspended or revoked, first offense; and failure to have proper lighted lamps or illuminating devices.
William Orville Hays, 18, of Green River was arrested Oct. 4 on a warrant.
SWEETWATER COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE:
Kade Christopher Thomas, 27, of Plain City, Utah was arrested Oct. 4 for alleged forgery of a permit.
Clay Allen Cudney, 21, of Green River was arrested Oct. 4 on a warrant for alleged domestic assault, first offense.
NWS:
Matthew Smith, 34, of Durango, Colorado was arrested Oct. 4 on an NWS hold.
Jermaine Gardner, 39, of Salt Lake City, Utah was arrested Oct. 4 on an NWS hold.
Kelcee Boos, 27, of Denver, Colorado was arrested Oct. 4 on an NWS hold.
Michael Salazar, 43, of Fort Collins, Colorado was arrested Oct. 4 on an NWS hold.
