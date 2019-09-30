SWEETWATER COUNTY — The following arrests and citations were reported for Sept. 27-30:
ROCK SPRINGS POLICE DEPARTMENT:
Melissa Nicole Ledoux, 30, of Topock, Arizona was arrested Sept. 28 for alleged drunk in public, first offense; breach of peace, two counts; simple assault; and simple battery.
Isaac Craig Norton, 41, of Rock Springs was arrested Sept. 30 for allegedly driving while under the influence of alcohol, second offense within ten years; consumption or possession of an open alcoholic beverage by the operator of a vehicle, first offense; and driving without an interlock device, first offense.
GREEN RIVER POLICE DEPARTMENT:
Thera Leanne Siler, 40, of Green River was arrested Sept. 28 on a warrant for alleged intentional abuse, neglect or abandonment of a vulnerable adult and domestic battery, first offense.
SWEETWATER COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE:
William Myron Powell, 56, of Rock Springs was arrested Sept. 27 on a warrant for alleged possession of a controlled substance in plant form, less than 3 ounces, third offense, and breach of peace.
Alex Neal Holcomb, 29, of Homer, Arkansas was arrested Sept. 27 on a warrant for alleged possession of a controlled substance in plant form, less than 3 ounces, first offense.
For a complete jail roster, click on "Jail Roster" under the "Records" tab at www.rocketminer.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.