Sweetwater county arrests logo

SWEETWATER COUNTY — The following arrests were reported:

ROCK SPRINGS POLICE DEPARTMENT:

Ruben Alvarez

Ruben Alvarez

Ruben Alvarez, 54, of Rock Springs was arrested Jan. 11 for alleged drunk in public, first offense; and defrauding a taxi service.

Cristy Renee Hamrick

Cristy Renee Hamrick

Cristy Renee Hamrick, 43, of Temperance, Michigan, was arrested Jan. 11 for alleged possession of a controlled substance in plant form, less than 3 ounces, first offense. 

Joseph Daniel Magana

Joseph Daniel Magana

Joseph Daniel Magana, 33, of Rock Springs was arrested Jan. 11 on a PR warrant for alleged forgery of a permit, uttering writing known to be forged.

For a complete roster, click on "Jail Roster" under the "Records" tab at www.rocketminer.com.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.