SWEETWATER COUNTY — The following arrests were reported:
ROCK SPRINGS POLICE DEPARTMENT:
Stuart L. Wynton, 28, of Rock Springs was arrested Jan. 16 for an alleged hit and run of unattended property; and not backing up safely with limitations on backing, resulting in a crash.
Alannah Del Reid, 30, of Rock Springs was arrested Jan. 16 on a failure to appear warrant for allegedly endangering children, permitting a child to remain in an area with methamphetamine.
SWEETWATER COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE:
Joyce Ann Watts, 27, of Rock Springs was arrested Jan. 16 for allegedly interfering with a peace officer or resisting arrest.
Garrett Cody Lee Watts, 31, of Rock Springs was arrested Jan. 16 for allegedly driving while under the influence of alcohol, second offense within 10 years; driving with an obstructed view with windshields and wipers; and on an arrest and hold order for alleged probation/parole violation.
Rowdy Lee Bess, 26, of Rawlins, was arrested Jan. 16 for allegedly driving while under the influence of alcohol, incapable of safely driving, first offense; and failing to maintain a single lane while driving.
