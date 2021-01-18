SWEETWATER COUNTY — The following arrests were reported:
ROCK SPRINGS POLICE DEPARTMENT:
Christopher Allan May, 33, of Rock Springs was arrested Jan. 17 for alleged domestic battery, first offense; knowingly obstructing or interfering with the completion of an emergency call; and interfering with a peace officer or resisting arrest.
Bryan Ronald Foster, 37, of Rock Springs was arrested Jan. 17 for allegedly driving with a license that is canceled, suspended, or revoked, first offense; failing to maintain liability coverage as the owner, first offense; not having or using head lamps in a motor vehicle; and not safely using turning movements and signals.
SWEETWATER COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE:
Jennifer Lynn Evans, 35, of Rock Springs was arrested Jan. 17 for allegedly endangering children, allowing a child to remain in an area with methamphetamine; and possession of a controlled substance in powder or crystal form, less than 3 grams, second offense.
Robin Levi David Sherwood, 35, of Rock Springs was arrested Jan. 17 for allegedly driving while under the influence of alcohol, first offense.
For a complete roster, click on "Jail Roster" under the "Records" tab at www.rocketminer.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.