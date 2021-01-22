SWEETWATER COUNTY — The following arrests were reported:
ROCK SPRINGS POLICE DEPARTMENT:
Alissa Miranda Bailey, 26, of Rock Springs was arrested Jan. 21 for allegedly driving with a license that is canceled, suspended, or revoked, first offense.
GREEN RIVER POLICE DEPARTMENT:
Chelsey Craig Cunningham, 55, of Green River was arrested Jan. 21 on a failure to appear warrant for allegedly driving while under the influence, physical control, first offense.
SWEETWATER COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE:
Bufford Greymountain, 49, of Green River was arrested Jan. 21 on a REACT arrest for allegedly driving while under the influence of alcohol, third offense within 10 years.
Gregory John Overy, 37, of Rock Springs was arrested Jan. 21 for alleged possession of a controlled substance in plant form, less than 3 ounces, first offense; possession of a controlled substance in powder or crystal form, less than 3 grams, second offense; and possession of a controlled substance in pill or capsule form, less than 3 grams, first offense, two counts.
Morgan Renae Bauer, 25, of Rock Springs was arrested Jan. 21 on a REACT arrest for allegedly endangering children, absorbing, inhaling, or ingesting methamphetamine.
Misty Dawn Andersen, 47, of Rock Springs was arrested Jan. 21 on a REACT arrest for allegedly driving while under the influence of alcohol, second offense within 10 years.
