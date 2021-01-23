SWEETWATER COUNTY — The following arrests were reported:
ROCK SPRINGS POLICE DEPARTMENT:
Amber Dawn Irvine, 29, of Rock Springs was arrested Jan. 22 for allegedly driving with a license that is canceled, suspended, or revoked, first offense; failing to maintain liability coverage as the owner, first offense; and not properly using head lamps in a motor vehicle.
GREEN RIVER POLICE DEPARTMENT:
Henry Eugene Bingham, 41, of Rock Springs was arrested Jan. 22 on a PR warrant for alleged child abuse, being responsible for a child's welfare and inflicting physical injury.
Julie Rae Munoz, 48, of Green River was arrested Jan. 22 on a failure to appear warrant for allegedly driving while under suspension.
SWEETWATER COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE:
Cadence Edward Brangal, 40, of Green River was arrested Jan. 22 on warrants for alleged possession of a controlled substance; possession of a controlled substance in powder or crystal form, less than 3 grams, first offense; interference with a peace officer or resisting arrest; fleeing or attempting to elude police officers; and not obeying stop signs.
